HP ZBook Studio 16 G9

HP ZBook Studio 16 G9
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~86.2%
  • Dimensions: 356 x 242 x 19 mm (14.02 x 9.53 x 0.75 inches)
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ZBook Studio 16 G9.
Performance
89
Gaming
75
Display
47
Battery Life
65
Connectivity
79
Case
81
NanoReview Score
70
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ZBook Studio 16 G9

Case

Weight 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 242 x 19 mm
14.02 x 9.53 x 0.75 inches
Area 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2%
Side bezels 5.7 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2
Noise level 47.7 dB

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Max. brightness
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 150 W
Weigh of AC adapter 613 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 14
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1737
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12364
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1826
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16496

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48
GPU performance
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 81.6 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.4 x 8.9 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

