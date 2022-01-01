HP ZBook Studio 16 G9
- Launched: May 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~86.2%
- Dimensions: 356 x 242 x 19 mm (14.02 x 9.53 x 0.75 inches)
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ZBook Studio 16 G9
Case
|Weight
|1.73 kg (3.81 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 242 x 19 mm
14.02 x 9.53 x 0.75 inches
|Area
|862 cm2 (133.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.2%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|47.7 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
Max. brightness
1000 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|150 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|613 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1737
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12364
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1826
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16496
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
GPU performance
10.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|81.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|13.4 x 8.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes