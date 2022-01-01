HP ZBook Studio 16 G9 Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~86.2%

~86.2% Dimensions: 356 x 242 x 19 mm (14.02 x 9.53 x 0.75 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ZBook Studio 16 G9. Performance 89 Gaming 75 Display 47 Battery Life 65 Connectivity 79 Case 81 NanoReview Score 70

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ZBook Studio 16 G9

Case Weight 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 242 x 19 mm

14.02 x 9.53 x 0.75 inches Area 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% Side bezels 5.7 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Opening angle 150° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Number of fans 2 Noise level 47.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Max. brightness 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 150 W Weigh of AC adapter 613 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 14 Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1737 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12364 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1826 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 16496

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 10.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 Dolby Atmos No Loudness 81.6 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes