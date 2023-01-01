Huawei MateBook D 14 2023
- Launched: April 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.3%
- Dimensions: 314.5 x 227.79 x 15.9 mm (12.38 x 8.97 x 0.63 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
67
Gaming
37
Display
39
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
67
Portability
90
NanoReview Score
54
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Huawei MateBook D 14 2023
Case
|Weight
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|314.5 x 227.79 x 15.9 mm
12.38 x 8.97 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|716 cm2 (111 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Contrast
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|180 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9488
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1676
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10453
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes