Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8) Launched: December 2022

December 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.7%

~80.7% Dimensions: 313.1 x 224.9 x 17.8 mm (12.33 x 8.85 x 0.7 inches)

Display: - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 CPU: - AMD Ryzen 3 7330U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8). Performance 41 Gaming 22 Display 39 Battery Life 63 Connectivity 67 Case 84 NanoReview Score 44

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8)

Case Weight 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) Dimensions 313.1 x 224.9 x 17.8 mm

12.33 x 8.85 x 0.7 inches Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% Side bezels 5.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 800:1 Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 7330U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.3 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 999 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3628 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1064 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 4266 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 2200 MHz FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 GPU performance 0.54 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes