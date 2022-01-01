Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.1%

~83.1% Dimensions: 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm (14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) CPU: - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS GPU: - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7). Performance 67 Gaming 50 Display 47 Battery Life 63 Connectivity 67 Case 81 NanoReview Score 56

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)

Case Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% Side bezels 5.7 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 350 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 100 / 135 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS Base frequency 3.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1499 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7402 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1490 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 9195

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes