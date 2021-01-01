Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD): full specs and tests

Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~71.4%
  • Dimensions: 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm (15.69" x 11.42" x 0.96-1.03")
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)

Case

Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs)
Width 398.6 mm (15.69 inches)
Height 290 mm (11.42 inches)
Thickness 24.3-26.2 mm (0.96-1.03 inches)
Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4%
Side bezels 7.8 mm
Colors Black, Blue
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 230 / 300 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1453
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7250
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
563
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3932

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 4x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

