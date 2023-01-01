Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.4%

~78.4% Dimensions: 363.4 x 260.4 x 21.9-26.7 mm (14.31 x 10.25 x 0.86-1.05 inches)

Display: 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) or 2560 x 1600 (240Hz)
CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX, AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX, or AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX
GPU: GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB, GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB, GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB, or GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB
RAM: 16GB or 32GB
Storage: 1024GB or 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023). Performance 78 Gaming 65 Display 63 Battery Life 61 Connectivity 77 Case 61 NanoReview Score 65

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 363.4 x 260.4 x 21.9-26.7 mm

14.31 x 10.25 x 0.86-1.05 inches Area 946 cm2 (146.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% Side bezels 9.4 mm Colors Gray, Blue Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Response time 3 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right, Bottom Charge power 140 / 230 / 300 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX Base frequency 4.0 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 32 MB Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Fabrication process 5 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1916 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10813 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1878 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 16119 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes