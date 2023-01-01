Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.9%

~77.9% Dimensions: 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm (14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023).

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) Dimensions 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm

14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% Side bezels 9.4 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Number of fans 2

Display 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz PPI 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% Response time 3 ms Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 99.9 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Charge power 140 / 300 / 330 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz Cores 16 Threads 32 L3 Cache 64 MB Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Fabrication process 5 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 2024 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 18457 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1997 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 26500 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 175 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 GPU performance 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes