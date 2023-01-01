Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.9%
- Dimensions: 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm (14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches)
Review
Performance
96
Gaming
96
Display
66
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
77
Case
56
NanoReview Score
75
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
Case
|Weight
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm
14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches
|Area
|952 cm2 (147.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.9%
|Side bezels
|9.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Charge power
|140 / 300 / 330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.4 GHz
|Cores
|16
|Threads
|32
|L3 Cache
|64 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 610M
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
18457
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1997
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
26500
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|175 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
GPU performance
24.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes