Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.8%
  • Dimensions: 356 x 252 x 15.9-17.9 mm (14.02" x 9.92" x 0.63-0.7")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD).
Performance
97
Gaming
70
Display
55
Battery Life
78
Connectivity
79
Case
85
NanoReview Score
71

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 15.9-17.9 mm (0.63-0.7 inches)
Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8%
Side bezels 5.3 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 170 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6913
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
538
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3726

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2560
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

