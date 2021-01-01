Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.8%
- Dimensions: 356 x 252 x 15.9-17.9 mm (14.02" x 9.92" x 0.63-0.7")
Review
Performance
97
Gaming
70
Display
55
Battery Life
78
Connectivity
79
Case
85
NanoReview Score
71
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|252 mm (9.92 inches)
|Thickness
|15.9-17.9 mm (0.63-0.7 inches)
|Area
|897 cm2 (139.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.8%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|170 / 230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6913
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
538
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3726
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
7.46 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes