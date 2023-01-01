Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
- Launched: March 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.7%
- Dimensions: 362 x 245 x 18.16 mm (14.25 x 9.65 x 0.71 inches)
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
Case
|Weight
|2.06 kg (4.54 lbs)
|Dimensions
|362 x 245 x 18.16 mm
14.25 x 9.65 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|887 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|Side bezels
|8.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|236 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|100 / 140 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1778
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12788
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1820
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16087
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|8.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
8.2 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.4
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
Notes
- Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)".