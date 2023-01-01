Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) Launched: March 2023

March 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.7%

~83.7% Dimensions: 362 x 245 x 18.16 mm (14.25 x 9.65 x 0.71 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 3200 x 2000 (Non-Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Mini LED) CPU: - Intel Core i7 13705H Intel Core i9 13905H GPU: - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM: - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”). Performance 78 Gaming 67 Display 76 Battery Life 56 Connectivity 67 Case 74 NanoReview Score 70

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)

Case Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) Dimensions 362 x 245 x 18.16 mm

14.25 x 9.65 x 0.71 inches Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% Side bezels 8.7 mm Colors Gray, Blue Transformer No Opening angle 150° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No

Display 3200 x 2000 (Non-Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Mini LED) Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz PPI 236 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 100 / 140 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 13705H Intel Core i9 13905H Base frequency 2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz Cores 14 (6P + 8E) Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1778 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12788 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1820 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 16087 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 100 W Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 8.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight Yes Key travel 1.5 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes