Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Launched: September 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.7%
- Dimensions: 323 x 218 x 17.9 mm (12.72" x 8.58" x 0.7")
Review
Performance
62
Gaming
33
Display
41
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
79
Case
88
NanoReview Score
53
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|323 mm (12.72 inches)
|Height
|218 mm (8.58 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|704 cm2 (109.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|41.6 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1043:1
|sRGB color space
|55.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|38.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|37.2%
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|354 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1251
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2288
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
939
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
0.84 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|78.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes