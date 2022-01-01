Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD) Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.5%

~76.5% Dimensions: 324 x 218 x 17.9 mm (12.76 x 8.58 x 0.7 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery: - 45 Wh 60 Wh CPU: - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM: - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Performance 75 Gaming 50 Display 38 Battery Life 58 Connectivity 79 Case 89

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 218 x 17.9 mm

12.76 x 8.58 x 0.7 inches Area 706 cm2 (109.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.5% Side bezels 7.1 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 60 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 45 / 65 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Base frequency 2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Fabrication process 7 nm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 Max. ram size 40 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No