Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel): full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel)

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel)
  • Launched: March 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.6%
  • Dimensions: 365 x 240 x 18.9 mm (14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel).
Performance
55
Gaming
37
Display
35
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
69
Case
81
NanoReview Score
48
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 365 x 240 x 18.9 mm
14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches
Area 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.6%
Side bezels 9.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 8
L3 Cache 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1458
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3749

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 6.9 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel)
2. Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) or Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel)
3. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel)
4. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel)
5. Dell Latitude 5530 or Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel)
6. Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD) or Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel)
7. Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 or Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel)
8. Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD or Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel)
9. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) or Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский