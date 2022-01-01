Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel) Launched: March 2022

March 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.6%

~76.6% Dimensions: 365 x 240 x 18.9 mm (14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel)

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 365 x 240 x 18.9 mm

14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches Area 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.6% Side bezels 9.8 mm Colors Black, Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 6 Threads 8 L3 Cache 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1458 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3749

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 Max. ram size 40 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No