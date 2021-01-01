Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel): full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Launched: November 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~71.5%
  • Dimensions: 311.5 x 219 x 17.6 mm (12.26" x 8.62" x 0.69")
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel).
Performance
62
Gaming
33
Display
43
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
79
Case
88
NanoReview Score
54

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
Width 311.5 mm (12.26 inches)
Height 219 mm (8.62 inches)
Thickness 17.6 mm (0.69 inches)
Area 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.5%
Side bezels 8.6 mm
Colors Black
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 36.9 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 99.3%
Adobe RGB profile 70.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.4%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 355 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2359
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
493
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
949

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Synaptic CX11880
Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 81.4 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

