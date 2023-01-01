Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 (Intel) Launched: March 2022

March 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.1%

~77.1% Dimensions: 305 x 218 x 17.1 mm (12.01 x 8.58 x 0.67 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in CPU: - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 (Intel). Performance 48 Gaming 25 Display 41 Battery Life 59 Connectivity 77 Case 90 NanoReview Score 47

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 (Intel)

Case Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) Dimensions 305 x 218 x 17.1 mm

12.01 x 8.58 x 0.67 inches Area 665 cm2 (103 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.1% Side bezels 9.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1200 Size 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 sRGB color space 99% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 46 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 350 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Base frequency 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 6 (2P + 4E) Threads 8 L3 Cache 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1470 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4477 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 5210 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 45 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No