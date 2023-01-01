Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 (Intel): full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 (Intel)

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 (Intel)
  • Launched: March 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.1%
  • Dimensions: 305 x 218 x 17.1 mm (12.01 x 8.58 x 0.67 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 (Intel).
Performance
48
Gaming
25
Display
41
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
77
Case
90
NanoReview Score
47
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Dimensions 305 x 218 x 17.1 mm
12.01 x 8.58 x 0.67 inches
Area 665 cm2 (103 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.1%
Side bezels 9.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
sRGB color space 99%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 350 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 8
L3 Cache 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1470
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4477
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5210
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

