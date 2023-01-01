Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L14 Gen 4: full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 4

  • Launched: February 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.5%
  • Dimensions: 325.4 x 217 x 18.73 mm (12.81 x 8.54 x 0.74 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad L14 Gen 4.
Performance
53
Gaming
42
Display
17
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
79
Portability
85
NanoReview Score
47

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 4

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 325.4 x 217 x 18.73 mm
12.81 x 8.54 x 0.74 inches
Area 706 cm2 (109.4 inches2)
Side bezels 7.8 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1
Max. brightness
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 / 65 / 100 W
Weight of AC adapter 360 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 5 (1P + 4E)
Threads 6
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4855
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1559
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4033
Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

