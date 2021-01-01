Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel): full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel)

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Launched: February 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.3%
  • Dimensions: 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm (12.95" x 8.94" x 0.7")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel).
Performance
75
Gaming
40
Display
44
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
81
Case
87
NanoReview Score
58

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs)
Width 329 mm (12.95 inches)
Height 227 mm (8.94 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3%
Side bezels 9.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 38.9 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2500:1
sRGB color space 96.4%
Adobe RGB profile 66.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4%
Response time 45 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 363 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4130
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
516
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1855

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 75 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

