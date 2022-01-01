Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 Launched: March 2022

March 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.2%

~73.2% Dimensions: 366.5 x 250 x 21.2-24.2 mm (14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83-0.95 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 CPU: - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad P15v Gen 3. Performance 83 Gaming 42 Display 35 Battery Life 60 Connectivity 69 Case 71 NanoReview Score 55

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3

Case Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) Dimensions 366.5 x 250 x 21.2-24.2 mm

14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83-0.95 inches Area 916 cm2 (142 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% Side bezels 10.6 mm Colors Black Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 135 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1692 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10603 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1782 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 15490

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes