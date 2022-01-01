Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P15v Gen 3: full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3

Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3
  • Launched: March 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.2%
  • Dimensions: 366.5 x 250 x 21.2-24.2 mm (14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83-0.95 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad P15v Gen 3.
Performance
83
Gaming
42
Display
35
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
69
Case
71
NanoReview Score
55
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3

Case

Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs)
Dimensions 366.5 x 250 x 21.2-24.2 mm
14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83-0.95 inches
Area 916 cm2 (142 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2%
Side bezels 10.6 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1692
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10603
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1782
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15490

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

