Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)

Case Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm

12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~28.9% Side bezels 133.7 mm Colors Black, Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:91 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U Base frequency 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1263 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4481

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 Max. ram size 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No