Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T14s Gen 4: full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4
  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.9%
  • Dimensions: 317.5 x 226.9 x 16.9 mm (12.5 x 8.93 x 0.67 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad T14s Gen 4.
Performance
62
Gaming
35
Display
41
Battery Life
65
Connectivity
79
Portability
92
NanoReview Score
55

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4

Case

Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs)
Dimensions 317.5 x 226.9 x 16.9 mm
12.5 x 8.93 x 0.67 inches
Area 720 cm2 (111.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9%
Side bezels 8 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 300 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1643
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7299
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1678
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7046
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 vs ThinkPad T14s Gen 4
2. ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (Intel) vs ThinkPad T14s Gen 4
3. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 vs ThinkPad T14s Gen 4
4. ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 vs ThinkPad T14s Gen 4
5. ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel) vs ThinkPad T14s Gen 4
6. MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs ThinkPad T14s Gen 4
7. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs ThinkPad T14s Gen 4
8. XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs ThinkPad T14s Gen 4
9. Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") vs ThinkPad T14s Gen 4
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

EnglishРусский