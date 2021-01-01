Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel): full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14
  • Launched: February 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.8%
  • Dimensions: 314.5 x 221 x 14.9 mm (12.38" x 8.7" x 0.59")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel).
Performance
74
Gaming
40
Display
45
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
81
Case
98
NanoReview Score
59

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
Width 314.5 mm (12.38 inches)
Height 221 mm (8.7 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8%
Side bezels 6.5 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 34.3 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:53 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 332 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4125
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
503
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1819

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 80.3 dB
Microphones 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.5 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
2. Dell XPS 13 9305 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
5. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
8. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano and X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
9. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
10. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) and X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)

Comments

EnglishРусский