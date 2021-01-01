Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD): full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
  • Launched: February 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.3%
  • Dimensions: 305.8 x 217 x 18.1 mm (12.04" x 8.54" x 0.71")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD).
Performance
72
Gaming
50
Display
50
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
81
Case
90
NanoReview Score
59

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
Width 305.8 mm (12.04 inches)
Height 217 mm (8.54 inches)
Thickness 18.1 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 664 cm2 (102.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3%
Side bezels 9.7 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4508

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) or ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
2. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
3. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) or ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
4. MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) or ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
5. ThinkPad X1 Nano or ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
6. ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) or ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
7. ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel) or ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
8. ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 or ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
9. ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) or ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
10. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
11. ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) or ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
12. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)

Comments

EnglishРусский