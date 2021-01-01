Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel): full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)

  • Launched: February 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.3%
  • Dimensions: 305.8 x 217 x 18 mm (12.04" x 8.54" x 0.71")
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel).
Performance
62
Gaming
33
Display
50
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
81
Case
91
NanoReview Score
54

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
Width 305.8 mm (12.04 inches)
Height 217 mm (8.54 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 664 cm2 (102.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3%
Side bezels 9.7 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2337
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
496
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
958

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

