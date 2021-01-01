Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Launched: February 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.3%
- Dimensions: 305.8 x 217 x 18 mm (12.04" x 8.54" x 0.71")
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
|Width
|305.8 mm (12.04 inches)
|Height
|217 mm (8.54 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|664 cm2 (102.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.3%
|Side bezels
|9.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2337
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
496
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
958
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
0.84 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes