Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel)
- Launched: March 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.1%
- Dimensions: 305.8 x 217.5 x 18.1 mm (12.04 x 8.56 x 0.71 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|305.8 x 217.5 x 18.1 mm
12.04 x 8.56 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|665 cm2 (103.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.1%
|Side bezels
|9.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|34.6 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1381:1
|sRGB color space
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|71%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.4%
|Response time
|19 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|365 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1463
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4407
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5268
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
GPU performance
1.43 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|74.4 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 6.1 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes