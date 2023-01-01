Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel) Launched: March 2022

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Battery: - 41 Wh 54.7 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel). Performance 42 Gaming 24 Display 41 Battery Life 59 Connectivity 79 Case 90 NanoReview Score 47

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel)

12.04 x 8.56 x 0.71 inches Area 665 cm2 (103.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.1% Side bezels 9.7 mm Colors Black, Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Noise level 34.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1381:1 sRGB color space 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 71% DCI-P3 color gamut 70.4% Response time 19 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54.7 Wh Full charging time 1:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 365 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 6 (2P + 4E) Threads 8 L3 Cache 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1463 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4407 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 5268 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 45 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 74.4 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No