Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i (15”): full specs and tests

Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)

Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
  • Launched: August 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.9%
  • Dimensions: 356.4 x 235.6 x 17.9-19.2 mm (14.03" x 9.28" x 0.7-0.76")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Yoga 7i (15”).
Performance
76
Gaming
40
Display
44
Battery Life
76
Connectivity
76
Case
80
NanoReview Score
58

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 356.4 mm (14.03 inches)
Height 235.6 mm (9.28 inches)
Thickness 17.9-19.2 mm (0.7-0.76 inches)
Area 840 cm2 (130.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9%
Side bezels 5.5 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4235
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
524
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1896

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) or Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
2. Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) or Dell Inspiron 15 5505
3. Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) or Dell Inspiron 15 7506
4. Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) or Microsoft Surface Pro 7
5. Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) or HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
6. Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) or 9i (14")
7. Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) or 7i (14”)

Comments

EnglishРусский