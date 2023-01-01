Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8): full specs and tests

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.7%
  • Dimensions: 318 x 230 x 15.2 mm (12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches)
Display:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8).
Performance
72
Gaming
40
Display
66
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
77
Case
91
NanoReview Score
63
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2 mm
12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches
Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7%
Side bezels 8.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 320 / 397 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1789
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11161
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1756
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12129
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24
GPU performance
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

