Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.7%

~77.7% Dimensions: 318 x 230 x 15.2 mm (12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90Hz) 3840 x 2400 Storage: - 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8). Performance 72 Gaming 40 Display 66 Battery Life 62 Connectivity 77 Case 91 NanoReview Score 63

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% Side bezels 8.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90Hz) 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 / 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 320 / 397 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 1360P Base frequency 2.2 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz Cores 12 (4P + 8E) Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1789 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 11161 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1756 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 12129 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 GPU performance 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No