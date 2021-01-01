Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
- Launched: January 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.1%
- Dimensions: 320.6 x 208.1 x 14.9 mm (12.62" x 8.19" x 0.59")
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|Width
|320.6 mm (12.62 inches)
|Height
|208.1 mm (8.19 inches)
|Thickness
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.1%
|Side bezels
|13.1 mm
|Colors
|White
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1217
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4018
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
485
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1780
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes