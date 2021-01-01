Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel): full specs and tests

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14
  • Launched: January 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81%
  • Dimensions: 320.6 x 208.1 x 14.9-15.4 mm (12.62" x 8.19" x 0.59-0.61")
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Width 320.6 mm (12.62 inches)
Height 208.1 mm (8.19 inches)
Thickness 14.9-15.4 mm (0.59-0.61 inches)
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81%
Side bezels 5.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Red
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1236
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4106
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
506
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1819

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

