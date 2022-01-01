LG Gram 17 (2022) Launched: April 2022

April 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~85.5%

~85.5% Dimensions: 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm (14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches)

Battery: - 80 Wh 90 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Gram 17 (2022). Performance 68 Gaming 23 Display 45 Battery Life 65 Connectivity 77 Case 93 NanoReview Score 53

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the LG Gram 17 (2022)

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm

14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% Side bezels 6.3 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active

Display 2560 x 1600 Size 17 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 99% Max. brightness 350 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1596 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7389

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No