LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.5%

~82.5% Dimensions: 314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm (12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023). Performance 70 Gaming 40 Display 40 Battery Life 65 Connectivity 77 Case 91

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023)

Case Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm

12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% Side bezels 6.3 mm Colors Black Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Max. brightness 350 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 1360P Base frequency 2.2 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz Cores 12 (4P + 8E) Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1743 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 11168 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1713 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 12257 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 6 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 GPU performance 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No