LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023)

LG Gram 2-in-1 14
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.5%
  • Dimensions: 314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm (12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inches)
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023).
Performance
70
Gaming
40
Display
40
Battery Life
65
Connectivity
77
Case
91
NanoReview Score
55
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023)

Case

Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm
12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5%
Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors Black
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Max. brightness
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1743
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11168
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1713
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12257
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 6 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24
GPU performance
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

