Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the LG Gram Style 14" (2023)

Display 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz PPI 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels Touchscreen No Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 0 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 1360P Base frequency 2.2 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz Cores 12 (4P + 8E) Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1717 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10806 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1679 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 11663 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 6 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 GPU performance 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No