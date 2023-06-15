LG Gram Ultraslim 15.6" (2023)
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.9%
- Dimensions: 356 x 227.45 x 10.99-12.55 mm (14.02 x 8.95 x 0.43-0.49 inches)
Review
Performance
70
Gaming
40
Display
44
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
86
Case
100
NanoReview Score
57
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the LG Gram Ultraslim 15.6" (2023)
Case
|Weight
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 227.45 x 10.99-12.55 mm
14.02 x 8.95 x 0.43-0.49 inches
|Area
|810 cm2 (125.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.9%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|Response time
|1 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11107
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1705
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12177
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|6 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
GPU performance
1.69 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes