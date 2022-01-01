Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 Launched: October 2022

October 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.7%

~80.7% Dimensions: 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm (13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Surface Laptop 5 15. Performance 66 Gaming 39 Display 52 Battery Life 63 Connectivity 67 Case 93 NanoReview Score 56

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches Area 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% Side bezels 11.5 mm Colors Black, Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active

Display 2496 x 1664 Size 15 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1300:1

Battery Capacity 0 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 0 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 1255U Base frequency 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 10 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1618 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 6552 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1695 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 7108

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X Memory speed 0 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 GPU performance 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Type LPDDR5X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes