MSI GF65 Thin Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.6%

~73.6% Dimensions: 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm (14.13" x 10" x 0.85")

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in

CPU: - Intel Core i5 10200H Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the GF65 Thin. Performance 63 Gaming 100 Display 56 Battery Life 61 Connectivity 79 Case 73 NanoReview Score 68

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI GF65 Thin

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) Height 254 mm (10 inches) Thickness 21.7 mm (0.85 inches) Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% Side bezels 6.8 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Response time 3 ms

Battery Capacity 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Bottom Charge power 180 W

Sound Audio chip Nahimic 3 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 10200H Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Base frequency 2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Fabrication process 14 nm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) Shading units 3840 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB