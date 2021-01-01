Home > Laptop comparison > GF65 Thin: full specs and tests

MSI GF65 Thin

MSI GF65 Thin
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.6%
  • Dimensions: 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm (14.13" x 10" x 0.85")
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the GF65 Thin.
Performance
63
Gaming
100
Display
56
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
79
Case
73
NanoReview Score
68

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI GF65 Thin

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 21.7 mm (0.85 inches)
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6%
Side bezels 6.8 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 180 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

