MSI Pulse 15 (2023) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.2%

~72.2% Dimensions: 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm (14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches)

Display: - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) CPU: - Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU: - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM: - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Pulse 15 (2023). Performance 78 Gaming 84 Display 56 Battery Life 66 Connectivity 69 Case 56 NanoReview Score 67

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Pulse 15 (2023)

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm Colors Black, Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte

Battery Capacity 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Left Charge power 240 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H Base frequency 2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz Cores 10 (6P + 4E) Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1808 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10872 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1888 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 16294 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 16.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes