  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.9%
  • Dimensions: 398 x 273 x 27.2 mm (15.67 x 10.75 x 1.07 inches)
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Pulse 17 (2023).
Performance
79
Gaming
70
Display
53
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
69
Case
49
NanoReview Score
63
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Pulse 17 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 273 x 27.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 1.07 inches
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9%
Side bezels 7.5 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1814
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11095
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1895
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16633
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

