MSI Pulse GL76 (2022)
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.9%
- Dimensions: 398 x 273 x 24.2 mm (15.67 x 10.75 x 0.95 inches)
Review
Performance
98
Gaming
70
Display
53
Battery Life
54
Connectivity
71
Case
56
NanoReview Score
66
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.66 kg (5.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|398 x 273 x 24.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.95 inches
|Area
|1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.9%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12115
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1914
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
18648
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
7.46 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes