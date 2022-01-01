Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE66 (2022): full specs and tests

MSI Raider GE66 (2022)

MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~70.2%
  • Dimensions: 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm (14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Raider GE66 (2022).
Performance
98
Gaming
100
Display
56
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
81
Case
62
NanoReview Score
75

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Raider GE66 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors Blue
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 14
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1806
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12153
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1894
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
18473

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150-195 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 915 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps
Shading units 5632
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 vs MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
2. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) vs MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
3. MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs GE66 (2022)
4. MSI Pulse GL66 (2022) vs Raider GE66 (2022)
5. Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
6. MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) vs Raider GE66 (2022)
7. MSI Vector GP66 vs Raider GE66 (2022)

Comments

EnglishРусский