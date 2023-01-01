MSI Stealth 17 Studio Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.2%

~73.2% Dimensions: 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm (15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Stealth 17 Studio

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm

15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% Side bezels 7.3 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (Mini LED) Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz PPI 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right, Bottom Charge power 240 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H Base frequency 2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz Cores 14 (6P + 8E) Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1806 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12901 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1872 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 17592 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 105 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 8.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 Power 6x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes