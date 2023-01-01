Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 17 Studio: full specs and tests

MSI Stealth 17 Studio

MSI Stealth 17 Studio
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.2%
  • Dimensions: 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm (15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches)
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Stealth 17 Studio.
Performance
81
Gaming
68
Display
53
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
79
Case
58
NanoReview Score
68
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Stealth 17 Studio

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2%
Side bezels 7.3 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right, Bottom
Charge power 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1806
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12901
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1872
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17592
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
8.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4
Power 6x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

