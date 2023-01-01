MSI Vector GP77 Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.2%

~73.2% Dimensions: 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm (15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vector GP77. Performance 84 Gaming 79 Display 48 Battery Life 59 Connectivity 71 Case 49 NanoReview Score 64

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Vector GP77

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% Side bezels 7 mm Colors Black Transformer No Opening angle 140° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 65 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Charge power 240 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i9 13900H Base frequency 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz Cores 14 (6P + 8E) Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 2017 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 15001 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 16.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.3 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes