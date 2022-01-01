Razer Blade 15 (2022)
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.4%
- Dimensions: 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm (13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches)
Review
Performance
96
Gaming
71
Display
56
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
91
Case
80
NanoReview Score
71
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Response time
|2 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|14
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1790
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12679
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
10.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes