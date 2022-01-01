Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 (2022): full specs and tests

Razer Blade 15 (2022)

  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.4%
  • Dimensions: 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm (13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches)
Display:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Blade 15 (2022).
Performance
96
Gaming
71
Display
56
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
91
Case
80
NanoReview Score
71

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4%
Side bezels 4.8 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 2 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz
Cores 14
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1790
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12679

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

