Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.4%

~80.4% Dimensions: 355 x 235 x 16.9 mm (13.98" x 9.25" x 0.67")

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in

Display: - 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) GPU: - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile RAM: - 16GB 32GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021). Performance 94 Gaming 100 Display 54 Battery Life 80 Connectivity 81 Case 79 NanoReview Score 77

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)

Case Weight 2.14 kg (4.72 lbs) Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% Side bezels 4.8 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Response time 2 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.1 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 10875H Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Fabrication process 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1250 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 6680 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 502 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 3569

Graphics Card GPU name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) Shading units 5120 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 2933 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB