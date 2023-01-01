Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 18: full specs and tests

Razer Blade 18

Razer Blade 18
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~91.5%
  • Dimensions: 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm (15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Blade 18.
Performance
98
Gaming
84
Display
62
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
79
Case
60
NanoReview Score
76
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Razer Blade 18

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~91.5%
Side bezels 3.7 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 3

Display

Size 18 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz
PPI 168 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 230 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 32
L3 Cache 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
20331
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2241
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
26352
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
16.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

