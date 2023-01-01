Razer Blade 18 Launched: January 2023

January 2023

~91.5% Dimensions: 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm (15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in CPU: - Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU: - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM: - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Blade 18. Performance 98 Gaming 84 Display 62 Battery Life 59 Connectivity 79 Case 60 NanoReview Score 76

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Razer Blade 18

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)

Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Number of fans 3

Display 2560 x 1600 Size 18 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz PPI 168 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 3 ms Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 230 / 280 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX Base frequency 2.2 GHz Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz Cores 24 (8P + 16E) Threads 32 L3 Cache 36 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 2124 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 20331 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 2241 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 26352 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 16.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes