Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 360: full specs and tests

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
  • Launched: February 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.3%
  • Dimensions: 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm (11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Galaxy Book 2 360.
Performance
54
Gaming
23
Display
50
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
77
Case
100
NanoReview Score
50
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm
11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches
Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3%
Side bezels 5 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 10
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3752

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable No
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 or Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 or ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
3. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
4. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
5. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 or Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
6. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 or Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021)
7. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 or Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")

Comments

EnglishРусский