Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
- Launched: February 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.3%
- Dimensions: 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm (11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches)
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
Case
|Weight
|1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm
11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches
|Area
|615 cm2 (95.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|5 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|Response time
|1 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|10
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3752
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes