  • Launched: February 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.2%
  • Dimensions: 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm (11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches)
CPU:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3").
Performance
64
Gaming
23
Display
49
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
79
Case
100
NanoReview Score
54
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs)
Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm
11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2%
Side bezels 5 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 38.7 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 95.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:05 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1464
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6660

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 71.1 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 0.9 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

