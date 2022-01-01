Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
- Launched: February 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.2%
- Dimensions: 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm (11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches)
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
Case
|Weight
|0.87 kg (1.92 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm
11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches
|Area
|608 cm2 (94.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|5 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|38.7 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|95.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.8%
|Response time
|3 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|165 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1464
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6660
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|71.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|0.9 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes