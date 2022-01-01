Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") Launched: February 2022

February 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.2%

~80.2% Dimensions: 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm (11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in CPU: - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Storage: - 256GB 512GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3"). Performance 64 Gaming 23 Display 49 Battery Life 63 Connectivity 79 Case 100 NanoReview Score 54

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm

11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% Side bezels 5 mm Colors Silver, Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Noise level 38.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% Adobe RGB profile 95.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% Response time 3 ms Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes Charge power 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1464 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 6660

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x4W Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 71.1 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No