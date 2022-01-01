Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") Launched: February 2022

February 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.8%

~79.8% Dimensions: 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm (11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in CPU: - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3"). Performance 64 Gaming 23 Display 50 Battery Life 58 Connectivity 86 Case 100 NanoReview Score 53

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")

Case Weight 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) Dimensions 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm

11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% Side bezels 4.1 mm Colors Silver, Gray Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1467 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 6719

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable No NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No