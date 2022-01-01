Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6"): full specs and tests

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6
  • Launched: February 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83%
  • Dimensions: 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm (13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches)
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6").
Performance
64
Gaming
23
Display
45
Battery Life
65
Connectivity
86
Case
96
NanoReview Score
53
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs)
Dimensions 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm
13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches
Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83%
Side bezels 4.7 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1454
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6768

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable No
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x5W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

