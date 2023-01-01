Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3"): full specs and tests

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")
  • Launched: February 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.4%
  • Dimensions: 304 x 202 x 12.9 mm (11.97 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3").
Performance
64
Gaming
37
Display
60
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
77
Case
98
NanoReview Score
58
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 304 x 202 x 12.9 mm
11.97 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches
Area 614 cm2 (95.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4%
Side bezels 4.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
370 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9409
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1545
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11232
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 4.0
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

