Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") Launched: February 2023

February 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.4%

~79.4% Dimensions: 304 x 202 x 12.9 mm (11.97 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3"). Performance 64 Gaming 37 Display 60 Battery Life 61 Connectivity 77 Case 98 NanoReview Score 58

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 304 x 202 x 12.9 mm

11.97 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches Area 614 cm2 (95.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% Side bezels 4.8 mm Colors Black, Gray Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 370 nits

Battery Capacity 61.1 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P Base frequency 1.9 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz Cores 12 (4P + 8E) Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1627 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 9409 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1545 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 11232 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 4.0 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No