Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6")
- Launched: February 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.9%
- Dimensions: 355 x 228 x 13.7 mm (13.98 x 8.98 x 0.54 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
64
Gaming
37
Display
55
Battery Life
65
Connectivity
77
Case
93
NanoReview Score
57
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6")
Case
|Weight
|1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 228 x 13.7 mm
13.98 x 8.98 x 0.54 inches
|Area
|809 cm2 (125.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.9%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|Response time
|1 ms
Max. brightness
370 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|160 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1597
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9396
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1547
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11328
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes