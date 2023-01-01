Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") Launched: February 2023

February 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.3%

~81.3% Dimensions: 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm (12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches)

CPU: - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14"). Performance 63 Gaming 36 Display 78 Battery Life 58 Connectivity 77 Case 100 NanoReview Score 65

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm

12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% Side bezels 5.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 1

Display 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 160 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P Base frequency 1.9 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz Cores 12 (4P + 8E) Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1603 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 9302 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1513 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 11045 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No