  • Launched: February 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.4%
  • Dimensions: 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5 mm (13.99 x 9.86 x 0.49 inches)
Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16").
Performance
65
Gaming
37
Display
72
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
77
Case
93
NanoReview Score
64
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.49 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4%
Side bezels 5.4 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 16 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 212 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9555
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1562
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11453
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

